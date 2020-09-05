Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19 Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The 34-year-old actor had recently returned to work filming for 'The Batman' - in which he will play the Caped Crusader himself - in Hertfordshire, but it has now been claimed production has been temporarily paused after he contracted the infectious virus.



