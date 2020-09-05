Global  
 

Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Eurasia Review Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The 34-year-old actor had recently returned to work filming for 'The Batman' - in which he will play the Caped Crusader himself - in Hertfordshire, but it has now been claimed production has been temporarily paused after he contracted the infectious virus.

A...
0
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus

Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus 00:43

 Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, after it was confirmed a member of 'The Batman' production crew contracted the virus.

