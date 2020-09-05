Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
The 34-year-old actor had recently returned to work filming for 'The Batman' - in which he will play the Caped Crusader himself - in Hertfordshire, but it has now been claimed production has been temporarily paused after he contracted the infectious virus.
Production on director Matt Reeves's The Batman has been temporarily paused again.
Vanity Fair is reporting that actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19.
The news comes just days into..