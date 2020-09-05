Dia supports Kangana over ‘haramkhor’ remark

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister



Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons',.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:18 Published 1 hour ago 'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale



Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18 Published 1 day ago Standing with Kangana Ranaut: Ramdas Athawale



Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 4 reacted over Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He supported Kangana by opposing.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this