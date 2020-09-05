Global  
 

Dia supports Kangana over ‘haramkhor’ remark

IndiaTimes Saturday, 5 September 2020
Dia Mirza has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut, who landed in controversy as she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). While speaking to a news channel, politician Sanjay Raut tagged Kangana as 'haramkhor ladki' for her statement. Expressing her displeasure for the kind of language used by Sanjay Raut, Dia stood in support of Kangana and posted on Twitter, “Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language.”
