Dia supports Kangana over ‘haramkhor’ remark

Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Dia Mirza has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut, who landed in controversy as she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). While speaking to a news channel, politician Sanjay Raut tagged Kangana as 'haramkhor ladki' for her statement. Expressing her displeasure for the kind of language used by Sanjay Raut, Dia stood in support of Kangana and posted on Twitter, “Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language.”
A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut...