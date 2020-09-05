Ray Fisher Fires Back at W.B. for Trying to Discredit Him Amid 'Justice League' Investigation
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Ray Fisher, the actor who played Cyborg in the Justice League movie, is speaking out after Warner Bros. said he wasn’t cooperating with an investigation into claims he made about misconduct on the set. The 32-year-old actor previously called out Joss Whedon, the director who replaced Zack Snyder on the project after he had to [...]
Check out the DC FanDome teaser trailer for the HBO Max superhero movie Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as Snyder Cut. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa..
On July 1, 'Justice League' star Ray Fisher wrote on Twitter that filmmaker Joss Whedon's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew of 'Justice League' was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:48Published