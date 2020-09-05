Global  
 

Ray Fisher Fires Back at W.B. for Trying to Discredit Him Amid 'Justice League' Investigation

Just Jared Saturday, 5 September 2020
Ray Fisher, the actor who played Cyborg in the Justice League movie, is speaking out after Warner Bros. said he wasn’t cooperating with an investigation into claims he made about misconduct on the set. The 32-year-old actor previously called out Joss Whedon, the director who replaced Zack Snyder on the project after he had to [...]
