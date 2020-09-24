Global  
 

Zack Snyder to Film New Scenes for 'Justice League' Extended Cut & Will Bring Back Ray Fisher as Cyborg

Just Jared Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Zack Snyder is reportedly set to film new footage for the extended cut of Justice League next month and will be bringing back Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The Hollywood Reporter shared that the Snyder Cut has inspired a four-episode limited series on HBO Max and Ray will be returning for the series with Ben Affleck [...]
