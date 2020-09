Ethan Peters Dead - 'Ethanisupreme' Internet Star Dies at 17 (Report) Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Ethan Peters, better known to fans as Ethanisupreme, has reportedly passed away. The young makeup guru, YouTuber and Instagram influencer has died at the age of 17 over the weekend, according to close friends sharing their grief on social media. His best friend and fellow Internet star Ava Louise spoke out on social media: β€œThis [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this