Novak Djokovic Disqualified From U.S. Open After Accidentally Hitting Line Judge in Throat With Tennis Ball

Just Jared Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic is disqualified. The No. 1-ranked men’s player has been disqualified from the 2020 U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball during a fit of anger mid-game against Pablo Carreño Busta on Sunday (September 6). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Novak Djokovic Novak was a favorite to win in [...]
 Annabel Croft believes Novak Djokovic could struggle to get over his controversial exit from the US Open, where he was disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball.

