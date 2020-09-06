Novak Djokovic Disqualified From U.S. Open After Accidentally Hitting Line Judge in Throat With Tennis Ball Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Novak Djokovic is disqualified. The No. 1-ranked men's player has been disqualified from the 2020 U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball during a fit of anger mid-game against Pablo Carreño Busta on Sunday (September 6). Novak was a favorite to win in [...]


