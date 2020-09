Kevin Dobson Dead - 'Knots Landing' & 'Kojak' Star Dies at 77 Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Kevin Dobson, an actor known for his roles on the TV shows Kojak and Knots Landing, has sadly died at the age of 77. Dobson‘s rep confirmed to THR that he died on Sunday night (September 6) at a a hospital in Stockton, Calif., after struggling with an autoimmune deficiency. Back in 1973, Kevin first [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Kojak' and 'Knots Landing' Star Kevin Dobson Dead at 77 Kevin Dobson -- a veteran actor best known for his roles on TV dramas and soaps -- has reportedly died of a heart attack. Dobson -- a star on the classic '70s...

TMZ.com 57 minutes ago Also reported by • USATODAY.com



Tweets about this