'Knots Landing' star Kevin Dobson, who starred in 'Days of Our Lives,' 'Kojak,' dies at 77
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Actor Kevin Dobson, who starred in TV dramas "Knots Landing," "Days of Our Lives" and as the young detective on "Kojak," has died at 77.
Kevin Dobson American film and television actor
'Kojak' and 'Knots Landing' Star Kevin Dobson Dead at 77Kevin Dobson -- a veteran actor best known for his roles on TV dramas and soaps -- has reportedly died of a heart attack. Dobson -- a star on the classic '70s..
