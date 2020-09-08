DaphLove2.0 RT @Cloud9ineDreams: Zendaya leaving Jacob Elordi after seeing him take Kaia Gerber to the same spot they went to https://t.co/Xelug0nwx3 1 minute ago Leonarde Dicaprie RT @shadysmj: bro jacob elordi not only took joey king and zendaya to the same place but now kaia gerber too? HE'S SICK. https://t.co/x59xH… 1 minute ago Just Jared Jr. Whoa! Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were spotted holding hands on a date in New York City on Labor Day! https://t.co/63QJ3OarNi 3 minutes ago z kaia gerber and jacob elordi? i thought kaia was dating a woman im 6 minutes ago Gospel Music Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Spotted Together Again, This Time Holding Hands! 11 minutes ago carla ミ☆ 🍦 Kaia Gerber got to Pete Davidson to Cara Delevingne to now Jacob Elordi 👁👄👁 13 minutes ago Angeline C. Francisco RT @JustJared: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were spotted holding hands in New York City on Monday, further fueling rumors that they are dat… 14 minutes ago JustJared.com Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi were spotted holding hands in New York City on Monday, further fueling rumors that the… https://t.co/DzjvZcv8bD 15 minutes ago