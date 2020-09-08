Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Spotted Together Again, This Time Holding Hands!
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are continuing to spark dating rumors after they were spotted together yet again – and this time they were holding hands! The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old The Kissing Booth actor were seen having dinner on September 1, just two days before her birthday. Now, a photo is spreading around [...]
