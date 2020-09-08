Global  
 

Drew Barrymore to Reunite with 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Stars Cameron Diaz & Lucy Liu on Her Talk Show!

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu are teaming up again! The Charlie’s Angels co-stars will have a reunion on Drew‘s upcoming The Drew Barrymore Show for its inaugural episode on Monday (September 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drew Barrymore The trio last reunited back in May of 2019, when Lucy was [...]
 Drew Barrymore is set to reunite with her 'Charlie's Angels' co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu for the inaugural episode of her daytime talk show.

