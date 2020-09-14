|
Cameron Diaz Virtually Reunites With Drew Barrymore & Lucy Liu Her Drew's Talk Show!
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Drew Barrymore hosted an epic Charlie’s Angels reunion with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu on the premiere episode of The Drew Barrymore Show today (September 14), but it wasn’t without a little help from technology. “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this