Cameron Diaz Virtually Reunites With Drew Barrymore & Lucy Liu Her Drew's Talk Show!

Just Jared Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Drew Barrymore hosted an epic Charlie’s Angels reunion with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu on the premiere episode of The Drew Barrymore Show today (September 14), but it wasn’t without a little help from technology. “The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Drew Barrymore Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Stars For Talk-Show Premiere

Drew Barrymore Reunites With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Stars For Talk-Show Premiere 01:57

 Drew Barrymore shares her excitement with Cheryl Hickey about "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu joining her for the premiere episode of her daytime talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show". Premieres on Global this fall.

