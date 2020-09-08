Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares Are Seemingly Official After Being Spotted Holding Hands!
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Rumors have been swirling that Zac Efron has a new girlfriend and these new photos seem to confirm that this is true! The 32-year-old actor was seen holding hands with Vanessa Valladares while out and about in Australia last week. The twosome was spotted while having lunch in the Byron Bay area, where she is [...]
It looks like there is a new Vanessa in Zac Efron's life. Nearly a decade since the actor and his famous ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens called it quits, Efron has... E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared •Just Jared Jr
Tweets about this
Fran🍓 RT @justjaredjr: It seems Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are officially a couple after they were spotted holding hands! https://t.co/CW1v… 12 minutes ago
Just Jared Jr. It seems Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are officially a couple after they were spotted holding hands! https://t.co/CW1v4mJTZH 15 minutes ago