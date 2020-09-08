Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares Are Seemingly Official After Being Spotted Holding Hands!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Rumors have been swirling that Zac Efron has a new girlfriend and these new photos seem to confirm that this is true! The 32-year-old actor was seen holding hands with Vanessa Valladares while out and about in Australia last week. The twosome was spotted while having lunch in the Byron Bay area, where she is [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares 'are having fun together' in Australia

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares 'are having fun together' in Australia 01:00

 Hollywood star Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are "having fun" together in Australia, according to a source.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zac Efron reportedly finds love in Australia [Video]

Zac Efron reportedly finds love in Australia

The Baywatch star has spent the coronavirus lockdown in Byron Bay, New South Wales and recently cancelled a flight home to Los Angeles and extended his tourist visa from three to 12 months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
The Lorax movie clip - Let It Grow [Video]

The Lorax movie clip - Let It Grow

The Lorax movie clip - Let It Grow - Ted (Zac Efron) and the townsfolk finally stand up to Mr. O'Hare (Rob Riggle) and sing a song as they plant a tree downtown. Plot synopsis: Twelve-year-old Ted..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:06Published
The Lorax movie clip - The Need for Seed [Video]

The Lorax movie clip - The Need for Seed

The Lorax movie clip - The Need for Seed - O'Hare (Rob Riggle) pursues Ted (Zac Efron) in a zany high-speed chase for the seed. Plot synopsis: Twelve-year-old Ted (Zac Efron) lives in a place..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands with New Girlfriend in Australia!

 It looks like Zac Efron is officially dating Vanessa Valladares! The 32-year-old High School Musical actor was spotted holding hands with Vanessa, 25, while out...
Just Jared

Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored New Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares

 It looks like there is a new Vanessa in Zac Efron's life. Nearly a decade since the actor and his famous ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens called it quits, Efron has...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared Jr

Tweets about this

_franalive

Fran🍓 RT @justjaredjr: It seems Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are officially a couple after they were spotted holding hands! https://t.co/CW1v… 12 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. It seems Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are officially a couple after they were spotted holding hands! https://t.co/CW1v4mJTZH 15 minutes ago