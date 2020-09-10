Global  
 

Kanye West Refuses To Take An L and Fights Back In Presidential Bid

SOHH Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is determined to have respect placed on his name – or at least a fighting chance to win in Virginia when the presidential election goes down in a few weeks. The hip-hop star has reportedly stepped forward to appeal a decision to have his name removed from the state’s ballot. Kanye […]
