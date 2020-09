Trump Awards Medal of Honor to Delta Force Member Who Helped Save 75 Hostages of ISIS Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Donald Trump presented the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas "Patrick" Payne on Friday, calling him "one of the bravest men anywhere in the world" for his role in saving 75 hostages while killing 20 members of the Islamic State in 2015. 👓 View full article