Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump awards Medal of Honor to soldier who helped free ISIS-held hostages

CBS News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Sgt. Maj. Thomas Patrick Payne received the Medal of Honor from President Trump on Friday for his role in freeing hostages held by ISIS. He spoke to David Martin about the harrowing mission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Medal of Honor Medal of Honor United States of America's highest military honor


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Onslaught Against Biden Falls Short of a Breakthrough

 President Trump has leveled scathing law-and-order attacks on Joseph Biden for weeks. But a new poll shows Mr. Biden ahead in three states Mr. Trump hopes to..
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden pause campaigning to honor 9/11 victims

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden took a day off the campaign trail to honor the victims of 9/11 Friday, going to ceremonies and speaking to the families of..
CBS News

In Wisconsin Poll, Unrest Concerns Don’t Translate Into Surge for Trump

 Worries about law and order have become so prevalent that likely voters say it’s just as important as solving the coronavirus pandemic. But voters aren’t..
NYTimes.com

Trump rallies 2.0: Behind the curtain at the president's campaign events in the COVID-19 era

 Trump wants to draw a contrast with Biden by bringing back campaign rallies in battleground states. But there have been some bumps along the way.
USATODAY.com

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises [Video]

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises

Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Soldier gets Medal of Honor for saving 70 captives

 President Donald Trump has bestowed the Medal of Honor on Sgt. Maj. Thomas "Patrick" Payne for his role in a daring 2015 mission to rescue dozens of hostages set..
USATODAY.com
U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq [Video]

U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq

The military is downsizing its presence in Iraq from 5000 to 3200 troops, as the local military takes over security operations against remnants of the Islamic State militant group. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Sergeant Sergeant Military rank


Major Military rank


Related videos from verified sources

Legislation would finally honor Maryland World War II veteran [Video]

Legislation would finally honor Maryland World War II veteran

New, bipartisan legislation would give an African American soldier who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day the recognition he deserves, members of Maryland's congressional delegation announced...

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump awards Medal of Honor to soldier who helped free ISIS-held hostages

 Sgt. Maj. Thomas Patrick Payne received the Medal of Honor from President Trump on Friday for his role in freeing hostages held by ISIS. He spoke to David Martin...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsmaxUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comDaily CallerNPR

Tweets about this