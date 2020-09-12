|
Trump awards Medal of Honor to soldier who helped free ISIS-held hostages
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Sgt. Maj. Thomas Patrick Payne received the Medal of Honor from President Trump on Friday for his role in freeing hostages held by ISIS. He spoke to David Martin about the harrowing mission.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Medal of Honor United States of America's highest military honor
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Onslaught Against Biden Falls Short of a BreakthroughPresident Trump has leveled scathing law-and-order attacks on Joseph Biden for weeks. But a new poll shows Mr. Biden ahead in three states Mr. Trump hopes to..
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden pause campaigning to honor 9/11 victimsBoth President Trump and Joe Biden took a day off the campaign trail to honor the victims of 9/11 Friday, going to ceremonies and speaking to the families of..
CBS News
In Wisconsin Poll, Unrest Concerns Don’t Translate Into Surge for TrumpWorries about law and order have become so prevalent that likely voters say it’s just as important as solving the coronavirus pandemic. But voters aren’t..
NYTimes.com
Trump rallies 2.0: Behind the curtain at the president's campaign events in the COVID-19 eraTrump wants to draw a contrast with Biden by bringing back campaign rallies in battleground states. But there have been some bumps along the way.
USATODAY.com
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:17Published
Soldier gets Medal of Honor for saving 70 captivesPresident Donald Trump has bestowed the Medal of Honor on Sgt. Maj. Thomas "Patrick" Payne for his role in a daring 2015 mission to rescue dozens of hostages set..
USATODAY.com
U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Sergeant Military rank
Major Military rank
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this