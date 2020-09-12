Global  
 

Cate Blanchett Wears Stella McCartney For A Screening of Her Series 'Mrs. America' in Venice

Saturday, 12 September 2020
Cate Blanchett wears a big print to the special Campari Boat Cinema screening of Mrs. America during the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 11) in Venice, Italy. The 51-year-old actress spoke about the mini-series, for which she received her first Emmy nomination for, during a Q&A session ahead of the screening. PHOTOS: Check [...]
