Cate Blanchett Wears Stella McCartney For A Screening of Her Series 'Mrs. America' in Venice Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cate Blanchett wears a big print to the special Campari Boat Cinema screening of Mrs. America during the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 11) in Venice, Italy. The 51-year-old actress spoke about the mini-series, for which she received her first Emmy nomination for, during a Q&A session ahead of the screening. PHOTOS: Check [...] 👓 View full article

