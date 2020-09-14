Hina Khan: Humko Tum Mil Gaye is one of those beautiful songs which is going to give out a beautiful message
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Hina Khan's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', which is an upcoming romantic music video featuring her alongside Dheeraj Dhopar, has a very beautiful and strong message to give out. From showcasing a lot of love, motivation, inspirational support and a lot of positivity as well, the video is filled with a lovely vibe and a feel-good feeling,...
Scuba diving opens a door to a world of beautiful colours and sights. The marine life is indescribably gorgeous and fascinating. This scuba diver was exploring a very popular dive site in Belize, known..