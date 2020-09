Jameela Jamil Denies Calling Out Kim Kardashian Directly Over Maternity Shapewear Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Jameela Jamil is clarifying that she was not calling out Kim Kardashian‘s Skims maternity shapewear line and instead, was trying to open up about body shaming during pregnancy. It all started when Jameela tweeted, “It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be [...] 👓 View full article