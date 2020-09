Cardi B & Maluma Top Billboard's Two Brand New Music Charts Called Billboard Global Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Billboard has launched two brand new music charts, the site announced this week. The charts, called Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., are based on worldwide streams and download sales and will give an accurate glimpse into the most popular songs on the planet. They both will collect and combine sales and streaming [...] 👓 View full article