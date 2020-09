You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans are going maskless despite government recommendations



More than half of American citizens would refuse to wear a face mask in a bar or restaurant - regardless of government advice. And four in 10 wouldn't consider donning a face covering when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on July 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources Noel Gallagher Refuses To Wear A Mask Amid The Pandemic: 'They're Pointless' Noel Gallagher has made some controversial comments about masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast, the Oasis founding...

Just Jared 10 hours ago





Tweets about this