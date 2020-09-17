'My name is Jaan Kumar Sanu, not Kumar Janu,' says Kumar Sanu's son in hilarious Twitter exchange
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () It all started when comedian Akshar Pathak took to Twitter to make a funny quip about Bollywood celebrities and their kids' names. He started off by writing, "back when I learnt that bappi lahiri has a son named bappa lahiri I thought nothing could possibly ever beat that but today I learnt that kumar sanu has a son named kumar...
