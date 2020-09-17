|
Kim Kardashian 'Continuing to Support' Kanye West Amid Latest Twitter Rants
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is standing by her man. The 39-year-old reality star is “continuing to support” husband Kanye West amid his mental health struggles. “Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help,” a source told [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this