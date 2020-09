You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 50 Cent backs 'very understanding' Kim Kardashian West and takes a swipe at Kanye West



Rapper 50 Cent has publicly voiced his support for Kim Kardashian West, saying she is being "very understanding" amid a number of Twitter rants by her husband Kanye West. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:50 Published on July 23, 2020 Kim Kardashian defends Kanye amid alleged bipolar breakdown



Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on her husband Kanye’s latest antics after the rapper disparaged her in a bizarre Twitter attack and she is now speaking out about what appears to many to.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on July 23, 2020 Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West



Kim Kardashian West is "not planning to divorce" Kanye West despite his recent Twitter rants against her, because she vowed to be "there for him" through everything. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:01 Published on July 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Kim Kardashian 'Continuing to Support' Kanye West Amid Latest Twitter Rants Kim Kardashian is standing by her man. The 39-year-old reality star is “continuing to support” husband Kanye West amid his mental health struggles. “Kim is...

Just Jared 1 day ago





