The U.S. Is Banning TikTok & WeChat Downloads This Sunday Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

TikTok and WeChat downloads are being restricted as of this Sunday (September 20). Following executive orders by President Donald Trump to ban the popular social media platform, the Commerce Department plans to restrict access to both TikTok and WeChat over the weekend, CNN confirmed Friday (September 18). “The Department said Friday that as of Sunday, [...] 👓 View full article

