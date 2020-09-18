Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The U.S. Is Banning TikTok & WeChat Downloads This Sunday

Just Jared Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
TikTok and WeChat downloads are being restricted as of this Sunday (September 20). Following executive orders by President Donald Trump to ban the popular social media platform, the Commerce Department plans to restrict access to both TikTok and WeChat over the weekend, CNN confirmed Friday (September 18). “The Department said Friday that as of Sunday, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok to fight Trump's ban [Video]

TikTok to fight Trump's ban

TikTok has announced it will launch a legal challenge against US PresidentDonald Trump's executive order to ban it. Mr Trump signed the order earlierthis month ordering sweeping but vague bans on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat [Video]

Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping bans on Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing. Gloria Tso reports.N

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:06Published
Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days [Video]

Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days

Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:52Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok and WeChat downloads to be barred in U.S. starting Sunday
SeekingAlpha

US Downloads of TikTok and WeChat to Be Banned on Sunday

 The U.S. Commerce Department is moving to ban downloads of TikTok and WeChat within the United States from this Sunday (via Reuters). The U.S. Commerce...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •9to5MacJerusalem Post

Tweets about this