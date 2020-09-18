|
Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Spotted on Photo Shoot Set in Italy
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Nicole Poturalski holds her face mask over her mouth and nose while walking around the set of a photo shoot on Thursday (September 17) in Milan, Italy. The 27-year-old model was reportedly doing a photo shoot for a new Replay campaign. Nicole is rumored to be dating Brad Pitt and they’ve been linked as a [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this