OmniGist Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Is All Smiles With Pals After His… https://t.co/VlHEmWXmi0 via https://t.co/hmXrUrdpYy 15 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Spotted on Photo Shoot Set in Italy https://t.co/kBTTumcZEf 52 minutes ago Global Connect+ Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Spotted on Photo Shoot Set in Italy https://t.co/3b6CZ6VNj0 52 minutes ago JustJared.com Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski was spotted on the set of a photo shoot in Italy - see the new pic… https://t.co/3zRh3fWq5p 53 minutes ago cashoverride RT @HollywoodLife: Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski doesn't "hate" Angelina Jolie, which she let a critic know: https://t.… 9 hours ago HollywoodLife Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski doesn't "hate" Angelina Jolie, which she let a critic know: https://t.co/4IaYNuqaQz 10 hours ago Nillu Panchal All About Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt's Rumored Model Girlfriend https://t.co/Az1RqkYZbU 15 hours ago TooFab Pitt and Poturalski sparked romance talk last month: https://t.co/I2ckuZvUpS 16 hours ago