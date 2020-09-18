Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Spotted on Photo Shoot Set in Italy

Just Jared Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Nicole Poturalski holds her face mask over her mouth and nose while walking around the set of a photo shoot on Thursday (September 17) in Milan, Italy. The 27-year-old model was reportedly doing a photo shoot for a new Replay campaign. Nicole is rumored to be dating Brad Pitt and they’ve been linked as a [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt, German Model Nicole Poturalski Fuel Romance Rumours [Video]

Brad Pitt, German Model Nicole Poturalski Fuel Romance Rumours

Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski fuel romance rumours after arriving in Paris together. ET Canada has the latest on the new lady in Pitt's life.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:32Published
Katy Perry Gives Birth & Brad Pitt New Girlfriend Revealed [Video]

Katy Perry Gives Birth & Brad Pitt New Girlfriend Revealed

Katy Perry Gives Birth & Brad Pitt New Girlfriend Revealed

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:55Published
Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty [Video]

Brad Pitt jets off on vacation with German beauty

Brad Pitt has reportedly jetted off to the south of France with German model Nicole Poturalski, leading to speculation that the two are an item.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this

omnigist

OmniGist Brad Pitt’s Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Is All Smiles With Pals After His… https://t.co/VlHEmWXmi0 via https://t.co/hmXrUrdpYy 15 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Spotted on Photo Shoot Set in Italy https://t.co/kBTTumcZEf 52 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Spotted on Photo Shoot Set in Italy https://t.co/3b6CZ6VNj0 52 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski was spotted on the set of a photo shoot in Italy - see the new pic… https://t.co/3zRh3fWq5p 53 minutes ago

cashoverride

cashoverride RT @HollywoodLife: Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski doesn't "hate" Angelina Jolie, which she let a critic know: https://t.… 9 hours ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski doesn't "hate" Angelina Jolie, which she let a critic know: https://t.co/4IaYNuqaQz 10 hours ago

NilluPanchal

Nillu Panchal All About Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt's Rumored Model Girlfriend https://t.co/Az1RqkYZbU 15 hours ago

TooFab

TooFab Pitt and Poturalski sparked romance talk last month: https://t.co/I2ckuZvUpS 16 hours ago