Justice Ginsburg, the inspiration behind some UB Law students entering the legal field



The second woman to sit on the nation's highest court is an inspiration for the next generation of lawyers studying at UB Law School. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:17 Published 8 hours ago

Sen. Elizabeth Warren On Supreme Court Battle: 'This Fight Has Just Begun'



Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at a vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that she and her Democratic colleagues will fight to stop Republicans from confirming Ginsburg's replacement. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:59 Published 9 hours ago