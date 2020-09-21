Global  
 

Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Are Ready for 2020 to End at New Year's Eve-Themed Emmys Party!

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are ready for 2021. The Little Fires Everywhere co-stars are throwing a New Year’s Eve-themed party for the 2020 Emmy Awards, complete with sparkling 2021 sunglasses and hats along with champagne. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked why, Reese had a very simple answer: “Well, cause we’re ready for this year [...]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled 00:44

 London’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display will not take place this yearbecause of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s mayor has confirmed. SadiqKhan said instead that he was working on doing something that “people canenjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV”.

