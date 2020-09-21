Global  
 

Emmy 2020: Regina King wins for her lead role in Watchmen

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020
Academy-award winning actor Regina King on Sunday (local time) won the Emmy Award 2020 for her leading role as Angela Abar in HBO's limited television series 'Watchmen.' This is Regina King's fourth Emmy award of her career. She has won two as a supporting actor for 'American Crime,'(2015, 2016) and one as the lead actor for...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win

Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win 01:26

 Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for "Watchmen".

