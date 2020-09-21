|
Regina King Honors Breonna Taylor, Urges Fans to Vote After Winning Fourth Emmy in Six Years
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Regina King has won her fourth Emmy Award in just six years and she used the moment to put a spotlight on important causes. The 49-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in the HBO series Watchmen. Regina previously won in 2015 and 2016 [...]
