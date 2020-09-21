Regina King Honors Breonna Taylor, Urges Fans to Vote After Winning Fourth Emmy in Six Years

Four-year-old boy who has beaten leukaemia twice starts first day of school



A brave little boy who has beaten leukaemia twice in his short life has defied the odds - to start his first day of school today (weds).Mum Kirsty Knighton said there were times she had thought she.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 5 days ago

A woman has undergone an incredible transformation after battling anorexia



A woman who ate almost nothing but lettuce, tomatoes and apples for two years won her battle against anorexia after being told she looked "too weak" to get a job. Mai Kerivel, a 25-year-old French.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:09 Published 5 days ago