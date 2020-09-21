Global  
 

Watchmen wins big, gets Emmy Award for Oustanding Limited Series

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
American superhero drama Watchmen, on Sunday (local time) won the Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Limited Series. This marked the third award of the evening for the team 'Watchmen' as it also bagged the prestigious award in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series and Outstanding...
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win

Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win 01:26

 Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for "Watchmen".

Regina King's 2020 Emmys Acceptance Speech Doubled as a Plea to Vote

 When it comes to the Emmy Awards, Regina King is a shining star. The Watchmen actress was honored with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited...
Emmy 2020: Regina King wins for her lead role in Watchmen

 Academy-award winning actor Regina King on Sunday (local time) won the Emmy Award 2020 for her leading role as Angela Abar in HBO's limited television series...
Regina King Honors Breonna Taylor, Urges Fans to Vote After Winning Fourth Emmy in Six Years

 Regina King has won her fourth Emmy Award in just six years and she used the moment to put a spotlight on important causes. The 49-year-old actress won the award...
