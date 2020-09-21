Watchmen wins big, gets Emmy Award for Oustanding Limited Series
Monday, 21 September 2020 () American superhero drama Watchmen, on Sunday (local time) won the Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Limited Series. This marked the third award of the evening for the team 'Watchmen' as it also bagged the prestigious award in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series and Outstanding...
Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for "Watchmen".
Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced..