Watchmen wins big, gets Emmy Award for Oustanding Limited Series Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

American superhero drama Watchmen, on Sunday (local time) won the Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Limited Series. This marked the third award of the evening for the team 'Watchmen' as it also bagged the prestigious award in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series and Outstanding... 👓 View full article

