Catherine O'Hara Reveals How 'Schitt's Creek' Character Moria Rose Would Accept Emmy Award

Just Jared Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Catherine O’Hara is a winner! The 66-year-old won her first acting Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 20) for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. After the ceremony, Catherine joked that her outlandish and over the top character “would have accepted the [...]
