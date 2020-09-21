Global  
 

Drug case: Kangana takes a dig at Deepika

Monday, 21 September 2020
After Deepika Padukone's name cropped up in alleged Bollywood drug case, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the actress and tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So-called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone".
