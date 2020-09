Sylvester Stallone's Mom Jackie Stallone Has Died at 98 Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Jackie Stallone, a famous astrologer and the mother of actor Sylvester Stallone, has passed away at the age of 98. Not much is known about the circumstances surrounding Jackie‘s death, but TMZ is reporting that she “recently” died. Jackie became a famous astrologer in the 1990s and made several appearances on television. She had her [...] 👓 View full article

