Dane Cook Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details About Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's 'Fast Times' Reunion Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dane Cook is sharing some behind-the-scenes details about the Fast Times at Ridgemont High reading, including how he get both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to appear! The comedian and actor revealed that Jen was the first one to sign on for the event, but neither of them had any issues or gave any rules [...] 👓 View full article

