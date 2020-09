ayoo? RT @voytaco: I thought Steve Harvey died but instead he’s trending because people are horny for Steve Harvey https://t.co/u1gc5GiPvQ 41 seconds ago Durand Bernarr’s Curiosity RT @Chuckisdope: See’s Steve Harvey is trending... Gets scared. See’s why Steve Harvey is trending. https://t.co/LFpLFFiW3M 1 minute ago Scott Stephens RT @joydeficient: Idk why Steve Harvey is trending, but he looks just like Mr. Potato Head https://t.co/toyXp9uUDs 2 minutes ago Mani Morphine RT @AndrewLTumlin: Me seeing”Steve Harvey” trending and checking to see if he’s okay. https://t.co/rCbn3Dn8pp 11 minutes ago Tonio ♕ *sees why Steve Harvey is trending* *closes Twitter* https://t.co/1c355A4yMx 14 minutes ago