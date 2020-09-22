These top shows on OTT giant won big at 72nd edition of Emmy Awards!
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () The OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar Premium has a host of shows which were lauded at the coveted 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards with over 42 grand wins across multiple categories. Watchmen, the critically acclaimed superhero drama based on the DC Comics series of the same name, took 11 awards followed by The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series and Succession, the most loved family drama of the season won 7 awards each.
The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.