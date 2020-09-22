Global  
 

Kim Kardashian might divorce Kanye West over anti-abortion stance, bipolar disorder

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering divorcing husband Kanye West due to his bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance.

"Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she's waiting for him to get through his latest episode," a source told Page Six.

Over the past few months, West has been vocal about...
