chandria 🐬 NO THOUGHTS HEAD JAE RT @Variety: #Supergirl star Melissa Benoist says farewell to the superhero series after six seasons: “Seeing the incredible impact the sho… 5 seconds ago

Brendan McCarthy I can't believe Supergirl is ending after season 6. I'm gonna miss the show so much, but I wish everyone the best! #Supergirl 23 seconds ago

Kate Kane // oh wow, they're ending Supergirl after this season? 24 seconds ago

Maddie Agne RT @Variety: "Supergirl" is hanging up her cape after season 6, which is slated to begin production later this month #Supergirl https://t.c… 29 seconds ago

Sari Sweeney White RT @ComicBook: #Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is opening up about the news of the series' ending after six season, saying that she's humbl… 1 minute ago

TJ Radway 🎸🎶🌉🇯🇲🇺🇸🎹 RT @TMZ: The CW’s Supergirl is ending after its upcoming sixth season. Are your fave shows safe? (via @toofab) https://t.co/W0imUW0XjW 1 minute ago

Tyler Burns Wait! @TheCWSupergirl is ending after the upcoming season. I AM NOT OK!!! #Supergirl 1 minute ago