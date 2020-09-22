‘Supergirl’ to End With Season 6 on The CW Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

“Supergirl” will conclude with its upcoming sixth season, The CW announced Tuesday.



The broadcast network says that the creative team behind the Melissa Benoist-led superhero series — which will be the first “Arrowverse” series to come to an end since “Arrow” itself did last spring — “has started developing the storylines for the final 20 episodes” and Season 6 will begin production later this month.



“Supergirl” premiered in October 2015 on CBS before moving over to The CW (which is jointly owned by ViacomCBS, CBS’ parent company, and WarnerMedia) for its second season the following fall. The CW plans to premiere the sixth and final season, which was pushed from the fall schedule due to COVID-related production delays, sometime in 2021.



Along with Benoist, Season 5 of “Supergirl” starred Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood, with guest star Jon Cryer.



Here’s the description for that batch of episodes, which ended in May:



“In season five, Supergirl faces threats, both new and ancient. National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo’s charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo), which enable people to bury their heads in the proverbial sand. As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges put up by rival reporter William Dey (Staz Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J’onzz (Phil LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of Supergirl’s best friend — and his sister — Lena. With humanity choosing to lose itself in technology, can Supergirl save the world yet again?”



“Supergirl” was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster based on characters from DC. Executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.



The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.



