Fleet Foxes: Shore

Pitchfork Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
On his fourth album, singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold refines and hones Fleet Foxes’ crisp folk-rock sound, crafting another musically adventurous album that is warm and newly full of grace. 
Fleet Foxes - Shore

Fleet Foxes - Shore Less an album, more a treasure trove... Nothing says Autumn quite like a new *Fleet Foxes* record. Face facts: summer is gone, temperatures are mellowing out,...
Clash


