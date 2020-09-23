Talon Ferrari RT @pitchfork: It's officially autumn, and Fleet Foxes have released their new album https://t.co/5v3Eca4zyx 2 minutes ago
g.i.l.l.y RT @mearabai: I wrote and recorded some vocal arrangements for the new Fleet Foxes album, Shore. It's a stunning collection of songs. I'm h… 2 minutes ago
Mark Donegan RT @TPOEblog: New Fleet Foxes album!!! https://t.co/eqEmpAbriq 12 minutes ago
Matthew Rimmer New music - #Shore - The Fleet Foxes https://t.co/f91XizZL5L #music 14 minutes ago
Matthew Rimmer RT @kexp: Fleet Foxes' fourth full-length 'Shore' has officially arrived via @antirecords. Celebrate the autumn equinox by listening to the… 16 minutes ago
JOAQUÍN☁️ Shore by Fleet Foxes 🌊🍵🎎
https://t.co/h61FONTdm2 17 minutes ago
Stephen Xie Fleet Foxes - Shore https://t.co/v61LKew2oR via @YouTube 20 minutes ago
fuhihihi RT @pitchfork: Fleet Foxes' Shore is named Best New Music https://t.co/hI3gXGPqPv 22 minutes ago