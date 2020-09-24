Global  
 

Multiple Louisville Cops Shot After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

SOHH Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
The Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge three cops for the murder of unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor might have directly impacted the lives of at least two Louisville police officers. New reports claim cops have been shot in the city’s downtown area following the shocking announcement. Louisville Police Officers Shot According to reports, […]
 The Kentucky attorney general announced the grand jury report in the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor on Wednesday. 23ABC's Bayan Wang spoke to Kern County leaders about their reaction to the decision.

