New Grime Film Against All Odds Resurrects Channel U Thursday, 24 September 2020

It's a bold look at the UK underground...



New grime film *Against All Odds* will resurrect the legendary Channel U for one night only.



The project is spearheaded by the newly launched Motown UK, and looks at UK culture in the opening years of the Millennium.



A fresh look at some real life events and projects - think Lord Of The Mics, and pirates like Deja Vu - is tells the story of MC Active (played by Nico Tyler James) as he tries to make it.



The cast includes Tyrell Morgan, Gabin Kongolo and Miraa May, while a host of legends take walk-on roles - keep 'em peeled for D Double E, Ghetts, Jammer, Diesel, Maxwell D, Ozzie B and Bruza, to Grime Gran and many more.



Out soon, the film will air with a very special event - the resurrection of Channel U.



Yes, Against All Odds and Link Up TV will unite to bring back the seminal grime channel, showing once more on original satellite TV channel 385.



It's a blast of nostalgia slated for November 13th, showcasing the premiere of Against All Odds alongside a selection of old school grime videos and classic segments.



Rob Pascoe, MD Motown Records UK: "I've always been a huge fan of Femi and Nicky’s work. We finally connected and within 10 minutes of our meeting I knew we needed to collaborate."



"Our mutual love for 90’s black motion picture with all important accompanying soundtrack gave birth to the idea of Against All Odds having a proper, dedicated soundtrack to take you on the same nostalgic journey the film does so effectively. The moons just aligned with the launch of Motown Records UK and this incredible project. The campaign is a real labour of love and we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do..."



Against All Odds is out on November 13th.



