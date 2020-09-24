Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Take Over UK Soccer Club Wrexham!

Just Jared Thursday, 24 September 2020
Ryan Reynolds is making a bid! The Deadpool star and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator and actor Rob McElhenney have made a bid for Welsh fifth tier soccer club Wrexham, Deadline reported Thursday (September 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds “According to reports, the Hollywood duo will put forward their [...]
 Ryan Reynolds has been identified as one of the big name investors who want to pump cash into Welsh football team, Wrexham Association Football Club.

