Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Take Over UK Soccer Club Wrexham!
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Ryan Reynolds is making a bid! The Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator and actor Rob McElhenney have made a bid for Welsh fifth tier soccer club Wrexham, Deadline reported Thursday (September 24).
Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are said to be in talks to takeover Wrexham AFC.