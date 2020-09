Mitch McConnell Rejects Trump’s Election Remarks: ‘There Will Be an Orderly Transition’ Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to Twitter to indirectly respond to President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election in November -- writing that "there will be an orderly transition."