Yara Shahidi Cast As Tinker Bell In Live Action 'Peter Pan' Movie!
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Yara Shahidi will be getting some wings! The 20-year-old grown-ish star has reportedly been cast as Tinker Bell in the upcoming live action Peter Pan & Wendy, according to Deadline. Yara joins the ever growing cast of the new Peter Pan film. Also cast in the movie include Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony [...]
