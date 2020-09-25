Global  
 

Yara Shahidi Cast As Tinker Bell In Live Action 'Peter Pan' Movie!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 25 September 2020
Yara Shahidi will be getting some wings! The 20-year-old grown-ish star has reportedly been cast as Tinker Bell in the upcoming live action Peter Pan & Wendy, according to Deadline. Yara joins the ever growing cast of the new Peter Pan film. Also cast in the movie include Jude Law as Captain Hook, Alexander Molony [...]
