James Franco Is Looking Buff in These New Pics with Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad!

Just Jared Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
It definitely looks like James Franco has been working on his fitness this summer! The 42-year-old actor stepped out looking so buff in his t-shirt while spending the day with girlfriend Isabel Pakzad on Friday afternoon (September 25) in New York City. James and Isabel, 27, were spotted getting massages at a spa and then [...]
