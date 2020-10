Chris Hemsworth all set to star with Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett in Spiderhead Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett have been roped in to star in Netflix's upcoming film 'Spiderhead.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation of the dystopian short story Escape from Spiderhead by George Saunders.



The plot of the film is set in the near future and it revolves... 👓 View full article