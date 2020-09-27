|
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes His First-Ever Presidential Endorsement
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making it clear: he’s voting for Joe Biden this year. The 48-year-old Jumanji star announced his pick for president in a video on his YouTube account on Sunday (September 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson In the video, Dwayne has a virtual conversation with Joe Biden [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this