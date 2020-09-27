Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes His First-Ever Presidential Endorsement

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson



Ryan Reynolds has poked fun at Dwayne Johnson, following the actions mans security gate drama on Friday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery



Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks N.J. Firefighters In A Special Way



The Hollywood superstar sent the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department several pairs of his new sneakers. CBS2's Cory James reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:52 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this