Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes His First-Ever Presidential Endorsement

Just Jared Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is making it clear: he’s voting for Joe Biden this year. The 48-year-old Jumanji star announced his pick for president in a video on his YouTube account on Sunday (September 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson In the video, Dwayne has a virtual conversation with Joe Biden [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson [Video]

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson

Ryan Reynolds has poked fun at Dwayne Johnson, following the actions mans security gate drama on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery [Video]

Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery

Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks N.J. Firefighters In A Special Way [Video]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Thanks N.J. Firefighters In A Special Way

The Hollywood superstar sent the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department several pairs of his new sneakers. CBS2's Cory James reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this