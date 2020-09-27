Global  
 

BTS Announce New Studio Album 'BE'

Just Jared Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
BTS is coming back with a brand new album. The massively popular South Korean boy band announced a new record, called BE, dropping in November on Sunday (September 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS BE (Deluxe Edition) will drop on November 20, including their current global smash hit, “Dynamite,” their agency Big [...]
