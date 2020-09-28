Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label

Japan Today Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range on Monday,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: BTS Set to Make Millions When Big Hit Label Goes Public | THR News

BTS Set to Make Millions When Big Hit Label Goes Public | THR News 01:24

 The seven members of the K-pop supergroup BTS are set to make millions when their label Big Hit Entertainment goes public in October.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Investors swamp IPO for BTS music label [Video]

Investors swamp IPO for BTS music label

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering at the top of its range on Monday. Ciara Lee reoports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit post big profit [Video]

K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit post big profit

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, saw a 27% jump in half-year profits as its online concert and merchandise sales more than offset event..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

7 members of K-Pop band BTS now millionaires in label IPO

 With a new album due in November, the group is one of few K-Pop bands to crack western markets.
CBS News


Tweets about this